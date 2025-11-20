The prosecution in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has enjoined the Federal High Court in Abuja to impose the maximum penalty of death. Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adegboyega Awomolo, representing the federal government, made the ...

The prosecution in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has enjoined the Federal High Court in Abuja to impose the maximum penalty of death.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adegboyega Awomolo, representing the federal government, made the application shortly after the court found Kanu guilty on all seven counts of terrorism brought against him.

Awomolo told the court that “over 75 security personnel lost their lives as a result of Kanu’s terrorist activities, alongside numerous other innocent Nigerians,” noting the widespread destruction of public property linked to Kanu, his groups, and followers.

He insisted that “subjecting Kanu to the maximum punishment would deliver justice for the victims of his acts of terrorism.”

The prosecution highlighted that counts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 of the charges carry the death penalty, count 3 prescribes 20 years’ imprisonment, and count 7 carries a five-year jail term. Awomolo urged the court to “consider the nature and gravity of acts of terrorism committed by the convict which were against innocent Nigerians that reside in the South East.”

He further accused Kanu of showing no remorse for his offences, asserting that “his conduct before the court was marked by arrogance.”

The federal government also asked the court to order the forfeiture of all broadcast equipment seized from Kanu and restrict his access to digital devices or internet facilities during incarceration.

For security reasons, the prosecution requested that Kanu not be kept at Kuje prison in Abuja, citing past jailbreak incidents.

Before adjourning the matter to 4:10 p.m. for sentencing, the court heard a plea from Hon. Obinna Aguocha, member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia North & South, who asked the court to “temper justice with mercy.”

The judgment brought to a close Kanu’s trial, which has spanned over 10 years, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.