Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has described the way over three hundred students at Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, were kidnapped in Katsina State by armed Bandits as shameful and embarrassing.

Mr Lukman stated that the implication of the sad event meant that no one is safe in the country.

He alleged that he suspects a high level conspiracy in the manner the abduction was carried out despite the adjoining villages and security check points in the area.

The Director General emphasised the need to challenge security agencies in the country to be accountable for the lapses, adding that every Nigerian is at risk.

“The abduction of over 500 school children of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State on Friday, December 11, 2020, is painful, shameful and embarrassing.

Advertisement

This is the kind of information that is only associated with folklore or tales by moonlight. Sadly, in this case, it is a true-life event.

This is embarrassing and it means that nobody, in Nigeria is safe.