The All Progressives Congress has described the abduction of hundreds of students of the Government science secondary school, Kankara in Katsina State as a sad and difficult moment not only for the families of victims and the government of Katsina State but for the entire nation.

In a Statement signed by the chairman of its caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, the party called on the military and all security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring students can go to school without feaar of harm from any quarters across the country.

The party added that it believes the security agencies have the will, commitment and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

It called on the security agencies to more robustly go after the criminals masquerading under whatever guise and stop the recurrence of a situation that brings to mind the sad incidents of the Chibok and Dapchi abduction in Borno and Yobe State respectively.

The party promised to continue to work with the Fderal government and other stakeholders to address and improve the security situation across the country while praying for the success of the operation to secure the release of the abducted Kankara schoolboys.