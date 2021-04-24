Chairman of the Progressives Governor’s Forum and Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu and his Counterpart of Jigawa State Abubakar Badaru are at the Government House, Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

They are in the to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the recent Attack on some communities that has claimed many lives

Governor Atiku Bagudu described the attack as regrettable

He prays for the response of the soul of those killed and quick recovery for those injured.

Others present at the gathering include the speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya, former minister of finance Bashir Yuguda, other lawmakers, Executive council members, religious leaders and political appointees among others.