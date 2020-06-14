Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have resolved to work for the unity of the party. In a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu after an emergency teleconference meeting on Saturday, June 13, 2020, they agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections.

“The Progressive Governors held an emergency teleconference meeting on Saturday, June 13, 2020 and resolved as follows:

“Unanimously reaffirmed the commitment of all Progressive Governors to work for the unity of our party;

“Collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo States 2020 Governorship elections.

“Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger emerge stronger”.