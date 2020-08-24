Professor Folasade Ogunsola has secured the highest number of votes in the election held by members of the University of Lagos Senate to choose an acting Vice-Chancellor.

She was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services at the UNILAG before her emergence.

She secured 135 of 167 votes. Chairman of the Senate Emergency Committee, Prof. Chioma Agomo announced the result to journalists after the election.

Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola was born in 1958. She is a professor of medical microbiology who specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS.