Chairman of the Senate committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Peter Nwaoboshi has denied all corruption allegations leveled against some members of the National Assembly by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

While responding to questions from journalist, Senator Nwaoboshi said the Lawmakers will not succumb to any form of blackmail in performing their oversight functions.

It all started when the National Assembly decided to probe the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The investigation was prompted by allegations of misappropriation of funds amounting to about 40billion Naira and an arbitrary sack of some Management Staff of the commission to conceal fraudulent activities.

A 7 man Adhoc committee was immediately set up by the leadership of the National Assembly, to avail the management of the Commission an opportunity to defend the allegations leveled against it.

But instead , the Interim management of the Commission laid counter allegations against some lawmakers, accusing them of demanding about N6.4billion for unverified projects.

It also accused the Lawmakers of attempting to disrupt the ongoing forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari by burying certain files capable of showing corrupt practices.

The Senate Committee’s Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs is one of those accused of these infractions and is obviously not pleased

The NDDC Interim management also blames 50% of its under performance on what it describes as a witch hunt by members of the National Assembly.

But the Chairman dismisses these claims as completely false.