The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 389 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the country’s total number of cases to 8,733.

Kogi state which until now, had no case of the virus recorded new cases.

Of the 389 new cases, Lagos recorded the highest number with 256 cases, followed by Katsina with 23, Edo 22, Rivers with 14, Kano 13, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom states 11 each, Kaduna 7, Kwara and Nasarawa 6 each, Gombe, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Benue, Niger and Kogi, Oyo states recorded two cases each while Imo, Borno, Ogun and Anambra recorded one case each.

So far, 2,501 patients have been discharged while the country has recorded 254 deaths.