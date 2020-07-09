The Panel investigating allegations of misconduct against Acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has asked directors and sectional heads from the agency to bring files of cases handled since 2015 including Forfeited assets and all cash releases within 7 days.

The directors and sectional heads left the venue of the probe panel at about 6.30pm while the panel is still sitting.

Earlier the former Director of Organizational Support, Bolaji Salami, a Commissioner of Police testified before the panel investigating allegations of misconduct levelled against Mr Magu.