Pro government protesters have gathered at the Unity fountain in Abuja, venue of the June 12 protest.

The protesters who are mostly youths are chanting “Sai Baba” to show solidarity and support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are wearing green and white shirts, similar to the colours of the national flag and they have inscribed on their shirts #istandbwithBuhari.

The June 12 protesters are yet to arrive at the Unity fountain to commence a protest that seeks to pile pressure on government and hold President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration responsible for the rising insecurity, killings, wide spread violence, unemployment, impunity and nepotism that they say has characterised the government of the day.

Security operatives are also stationed around town and placed on high alert to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order