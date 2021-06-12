Shops, businesses and markets are closed in osogbo, the State Capital with few vehicles plying the road.

Combined Security operatives are also patrolling different streets to ensure there is no break down of law and order.

But at the population Oke-fia roundabouts in the state capital, Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society of Osun State converged for democracy day, June 12 rally amid heavy security.

They want Government to address Insecurity and ensure good governance.

As at the time of filling this report, the youths are heading towards the Popular Olaiya junction