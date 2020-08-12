In the meantime, the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has issued a 14-day ultimatum to telecoms giant, MTN, to stop what they term unfair labour practices.

A long list of alleged industrial malpractices now stands between South Africa telecom firm MTN and one of the most influential unions in the sector.

For members of the Private telecommunications and communications Senior Staff association, two weeks is all that MTN has to address discriminatory remuneration, abuse of expatriate quota policy, No exit package structure for long term staff, an increasing spate of precarious work, restrictive career path as well as apartheid conditions of service.

Responding to the claims by the union via an email, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, described the allegations were, quote, “totally unsubstantiated and without any merit whatsoever.”

According to the MTN, a 'people first' culture that empowers its employees, values inclusivity and hard work have been instilled to promote responsibility for its customers and communities.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria labour Congress picketed Mtn for 3 days in 2018 over the casualization of workers.