Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from COVID-19.

He revealed his negative status on his twitter handle this morning.

By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..



He also expressed appreciation to his family, the president, and the vice-president, medical team, and other well-wishers for their prayers and messages of support.

Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has now resumed his duties at the foreign affairs ministry.