The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price.

The Federal government is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the parley which would hold at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed on Wednesday.