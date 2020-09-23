President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reduction of the cost of fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 per bag.



Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu announced the reduction in Abuja.

Bagudu alongside the council met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari on Tuesday.

He explains that the Federal Governments decision to reduce the price was to ensure food security in the country.

According to him, the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative have seen the fertilizer prize drop from N12,000 in 2016 to N5,500, which has been the trend since the last three years.