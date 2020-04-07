Lagos state remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, although the state didn’t record a new case in the last 24 hours.

There are now more records of community spread of the coronavirus across the state and the Presidential Taskforce for the control of the covid-19 said efforts have been intensified to curb the spread.

Secretary to the government of the federation who is the Chairman of the 12-man team, Boss Mustapha, made this known in Lagos as the team continues its inspection of isolation facilities in the nation’s commercial centre.

During the inspection of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Isolation centre Mr Mustapha said he is pleased with the world class facility set up by the Lagos state government to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

He also asked residents in Lagos to maintain social distancing and report any case of covid-19 to the NCDC.

The Task force also visited the Infectious disease hospital in Yaba, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Gbagada General Hospital.

They will brief the Press at Marina soon.