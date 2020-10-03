President Donald Trump’s Physician, Sean Conley has revealed that the president is not on oxygen.

Speaking at a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, Doctor Conley said president Trump is doing well and in stable condition.

He added that the president is fever free for 24 hours but had cough. But sources revealed that president Trump’s vitals over the last 24 hours were concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical.

In a related development, president Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the latest figure in the President’s inner circle to be infected with Covid-19.

Advertisement

Bill Stepien is suffering from what the official described as “mild flu-like” symptoms.

He traveled to Cleveland with the President and his team on Tuesday for the first presidential debate.

Also, former counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway had tested positive for COVID-19.

She described her symptoms as mild, with light cough. But she added that she is fine and has begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.