U.S President Donald Trump has called on state governors to reopen places of worship saying he had deemed them “essential”.

Speaking at a white house press briefing, President Donald Trump said America needs more prayers, not less,” criticising state governors who have allowed liquor stores and abortion clinics to remain open.

“It is governors who will make the decisions on when and how to begin easing off lockdown measures including limits on public gatherings in churches”, Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared a draft of reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago that included measures like maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings.

Meanwhile, Flags will fly at half-mast on all U.S government buildings this weekend, which marks the Memorial Day holiday. It comes as the US approaches 100,000 Covid-related deaths.