The Presidency on Thursday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe.

This was contained in a statement issued his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Mr Onanuga said the President’s absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

Recall that the President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

He added that the President’s return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

While appreciating the public’s concern and assuring all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption, Mr Onanuga said the President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.