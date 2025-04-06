President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conveys his deepest condolences to the government and people of Oyo State following the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former governor of the old Oyo State.

President Tinubu, on behalf of the Federal Government, extends sympathies to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

Dr. Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in applied mathematics and number theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25. In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.

His leadership as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic established enduring academic and administrative foundations in the two institutions.

President Tinubu pays tribute to Dr Olunloyo’s remarkable academic and professional journey and his fervent belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

“Dr. Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” President Tinubu stated.

Reflecting on Dr. Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo State, President Tinubu remarks: “Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership. The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.”

President Tinubu further applauds the late governor for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, emphasising that his contributions will remain enduring milestones in the nation’s history.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman, “the President concludes.