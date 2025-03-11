President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Dubem Onyia, former minister of state for Foreign Affairs, who passed away on Monday at 73.

Chief Onyia was a brilliant administrator, accountant, and respected political leader. He hailed from Enugu State in the South-east.

In addition to his stint as minister of state for foreign affairs, he served as chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and the Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission.

While mourning his passing, President Tinubu extols Chief Onyia’s rich record of service and commitment to nation-building.

The President describes the former minister as a statesman and patriot, highlighting his contributions to Nigeria’s political development.

President Tinubu commiserates with the government and people of Enugu State, particularly the Ngwo Community, on the passing of their illustrious son.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant Chief Onyia’s soul peaceful repose and give solace to his family.