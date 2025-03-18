President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police at State House Abuja.

The meeting between the President and the Service Chiefs may not be unconnected with the issue of National Security and how to address lingering challenges.

The Service Chiefs present at the meeting include the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police.

Also in attendance are the National Security Adviser to the President, the Director-Generals of the State Security Service, and the National Intelligence Agency.

Although the reason for the meeting is unclear, such gatherings are not unusual, as the President regularly receives briefs from security chiefs to assess the situation across the country.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker were also seen arriving at the Presidential Villa, but it is unclear if they are part of the meeting with security chiefs.

They are expected to breif State House correspondents after the meeting with the President.