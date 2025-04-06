President Bola Tinubu felicitates Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, the former first lady of Lagos State, on her 60th birthday on April 6.

Dame Fashola, wife of Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), former Governor of Lagos State and ex-minister of Works and Housing, is renowned for her dedication and contributions as an experienced administrator in education management and as a passionate advocate for health and socio-economic issues.

President Tinubu acknowledges her impact on public awareness and sensitisation campaigns on children’s and women’s health.

He describes Dame Fashola as a steadfast pillar of support for her husband, offering tremendous help during his tenure as Lagos Governor and Minister of Works and Housing.

“Dame Fashola is devoted to her family, seeing it as a priority and a haven for growth and development. Her marriage, characterised by religious tolerance—she is a devout Christian and her husband a Muslim—is a powerful example of unity and understanding, crucial elements in nation-building.”

The President expresses his appreciation for Dame Fashola’s enduring contributions to the people of Lagos, specifically her leadership of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Her initiatives have notably included the inauguration of recreation centres and support for the screening and treatment of women with breast and cervical cancers.

President Tinubu wishes Dame Fashola continued health, happiness, and well-being.