President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate reconstruction of three federal roads in Niger State.

They are:

1.Mokwa–Bida Road (120km)

2.Mokwa–Makeri Road (63km)

3.Bida–Labata Road (123.5km)

The three projects total 306.5 kilometres and will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value.

Mr. President has also approved the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road to connect with the East–West Road. The project will be executed on a dual carriageway capacity, constructed with concrete pavement, and equipped with solar-powered street lighting. The project will be delivered through a competitive bidding process.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi who made this known in a statement, expressed deep appreciation to the President, noting that the projects fall within critical national economic corridors and will significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and development.

He called on Nigerians to acknowledge and appreciate the administration’s sustained commitment to infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones, particularly in the delivery of quality roads and bridges nationwide.

The Minister congratulated the governors and good people of Niger and Rivers States, as well as all Nigerians who stand to benefit from these landmark approvals.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support, encourage, and pray for Mr. President as the administration remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.