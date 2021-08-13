President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from London after attending the Global education summit in the United Kingdom.

Mr. President also used the opportunity of the trip to see his doctors and carry out a routine medical checkup.

During the global education summit, co-hosted by Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyata President Buhari appeared on a panel of discussants with a live audience alongside other African leaders.

The president also committed to progressively increase the country’s annual domestic education expenditure by fifty percent over the next two years and up to one hundred percent by 2p25 beyond the 20 percent global benchmark.

President Buhari left the country on the 26th of July, he spent 18 days outside the country, The President is also expected to travel to Kano to attend his Son’s wedding to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi