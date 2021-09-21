Breaking News

President Buhari writes Senate to confirm members of Regulatory agencies

Latest Breaking News In Nigeria Topday: President Buhari seeks Senate's confirmation of EFCC Board President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of Members of the Board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In a similar request, President Buhari also asked for the confirmation of the Board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

Mr President explained in a letter read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that the request to confirm the Chairman, Chief Executive  and Executive Directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is  in accordance with the provision of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

 

The nominees for confirmation into the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Board are: Idaere Gogo Ogan (Chairman); Engr. Sarki Auwalu (Chief Executive); Abiodun A. Adeniji (Executive Director, Finance and Accounts); and Ogbugo Ukoha (Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure).

 

President Buhari also requested  the Senate’s confirmation of four nominees for appointment as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners to the Board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

 

The nominees for confirmation are: Isa Ibrahim Modibo (Chairman); Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (Chief Executive); Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts); and Ms Rose Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

 

According to Mr President, both requests for the confirmation of the board’s membership were made in order to fast track the process for the establishment of the Commission.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Customs arrest 21 suspects, seize goods worth N218 million

TVCN
Jan 14, 2019

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone B has arrested 21 suspected smugglers and…

Police nab 30 criminal suspects, including child traffickers in Abia

TVCN
Jun 5, 2018

Abia state Police Command has paraded more than 30 criminals suspects including members of three suspected…

Bukola-Saraki-TVC

Senate denies any pending loan request from Buhari

TVCN
Oct 6, 2017

The Senate has denied withholding any request from President Muhammadu Buhari on a borrowing plan for…

FG charges Senator Misau with alleged forgery, ‘falsehood’ against police

TVCN
Oct 11, 2017

The Federal Government has filed two separate set of charges against Isah Misau, the senator representing…

TVC News Special Reports

Buhari mourns former President of Court of Appeal, says he was a paragon of humility, rectitude

13 Apr 2019 8.50 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the…

Continue reading

Buhari pays glowing tribute to ex-President Jonathan at 62

20 Nov 2019 2.40 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a heartfelt…

Continue reading

Buhari condemns revenge killings in Katsina

16 Feb 2020 5.35 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned…

Continue reading