President Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of EFCC Board

The Nigerian Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read during Senate’s Plenary.

President Buhari explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of section 2(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Those to be confirmed include George Abbah Ekpungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara); and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe)