President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address Nigerians from the Eagle Square in Abuja after the 60th Anniversary parade.

The choice of the Eagle Square according to a tweet from the handle of the @governmentofNigeria is due to the momentous nature of the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The address is expected to be on all major news networks across the country on radio, television, and online.

The expected address was also confirmed by a tweet from the official handle of presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale @Ajuringelale, and is to start at 10 am.