President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared the virus a dangerous infectious disease.

According to the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina this is in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act , and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

The presidential spokesman noted that the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast such as Restriction of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.