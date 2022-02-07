President Buhari receives briefing on Guinea-Bissau after failed coup

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a full briefing on the failed coup attempt to depose Guinea-Bissau President Umaru Sissoco Embalo which was foiled by loyalist forces.

The President met with Suzi Barbosa, Guinea-Bissau’s Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she gave a graphic presentation of her country’s attempt to overthrow the constitutional order.

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare ,” she stated.

President Buhari pledged to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country at the shortest possible time.