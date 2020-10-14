President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief of Staff to the President, and the National Security Adviser were in attendance.

Also physically present at the Council Chambers were the Ministers of Information and Culture,Finance, Justice, Works and Housing, and Digital Economy.

Others are, the Ministers of Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, and Power.

Other members of the cabinet participated from their various offices.