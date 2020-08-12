President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the thirteenth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, holding inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Present physically at the Council chambers are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser, Major General. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and seven ministers.

A minute’s silence was observed for two former ministers.

The two former Ministers are Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide and Major General Sam Momah, who were both members of the Federal Executive Council in the past.

Admiral Olumide, who died on 6th August this year, aged 82, served as Transport Minister during the Gowon regime and Minister of Works and Housing during the Murtala Mohammed regime.

Similarly, Major General Sam Momah died on 29th July this year, aged 77. He served as Minister of Science and Technology during the Abacha regime.