President Buhari presides at FEC

President Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council which is in progress at the newly renovated Council Chambers

Physically present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Hadi Srika; the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

Others Ministers present are; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and the Minister of State Power, Jedy Agba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.