President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, mourned a former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd.), saying his service to the nation will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

Buhari’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari condoles with family of former military administrator of Lagos, Imo States, Ndubuisi Kanu’.

According to the statement, the President noted that the deceased distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service.

He noted that Kanu also later took up more daunting challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family and friends of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, 77, praying for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

The President condoles with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, who distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

“President Buhari believes late Rear Admiral Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remains commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.”