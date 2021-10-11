President Buhari launches Digital platform for Projects, Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially launched a digital Performance Management System (PMS) that will help in tracking government projects across the country in real-time.

President Buhari launched the PMS at the Midterm Ministerial Performance Review Retreat which held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said the dashboard will keep an eye on projects using live data from across the country.

According to him, the PMS which has been operating since January 2021 has helped him to monitor the performance of ministries and by extension, monitor the progress of his administration.

The president also disclosed that it was part of his continued drive to ensure accountability that his government “incorporated performance management framework into the functions of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit”.

He explained that the Midterm Ministerial review is aimed that reviewing each minister’s program, identifying key impediments to implantation and re-strategizing on how to accelerate delivery of results taking into consideration the country’s economic situation.

President Buhari added that the retreat will effectively evaluate the activities of the ministries over the last two years to ascertain how well they have helped deliver on the promise made to Nigerians.

Buhari however urged ministers to work closely with permanent secretaries to ensure accelerated and effective delivery of the programs and projects in their respective primary areas of focus.

He also disclosed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been directed to consolidate efforts at strengthening the work of the delivery unit, in a bid to attain effective implementation of government policies and plans within the remaining period of the administration.