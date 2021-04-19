President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting the new President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, in the State House Abuja.

The new Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum was accompanied to the State House by Governors of some northern states, which share boundaries with the neighbouring country.

The Governors are Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Babagana Zulum (Borno); Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The Minister of Defense, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; the National Security Adviser NSA Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, were with the President to receive the guest.

Bazoum was inaugurated as President of Niger Republic on April 2, 2021, after winning the elections held on December 27, 2020 and took over from his predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou.