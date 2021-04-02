President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Christian faithful in Nigeria and the world in general on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The president in a statement on Friday, said the celebration is an opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter the challenges of the period.

“I rejoice with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. It is an opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter the challenges of the period.

“I thank all Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and the embrace of vaccination.

“We are united in our belief that if we do the right things, take the right decisions and act responsibly, the pandemic, like others before it, will no longer be a threat,” the President wrote.