President Muhammadu Buhari has held high-level security meetings over the rising insecurity in the country.

First, with the governors that make up the northeast states led by Babagana Zulum and in an expanded virtual meeting, which included the service chiefs, a joint strategy was adopted to end the conflicts.

It is the second expanded National Security Council meeting for the week this time involving all Governors

Field commanders are to take extra measures to protect civilian communities to serve as a confidence-building mechanism between the military and those communities towards ensuring improvement in intelligence-

gathering and sharing.

The three-hour meeting was coordinated by President Buhari, who dispelled commonly held assumptions that the terrorists in the Northeast had far more weapons and money than the government

He described what is left of the terrorists as mere scavengers desperate for food, raiding shops and markets, and killing innocent persons in the process

He queried the Service Chiefs over how bandits and terrorists continued to have access to small arms and weapons despite the fact that the borders with neighboring countries had been shut and urged an

improvement in intelligence gathering

President Buhari also expressed satisfaction with the level of support from neighboring countries in the war against terrorism.

In their submissions, the Governors pointed out the problem of coordination among military and security chiefs

They also urged the President to consider a “bailout” on security for the States in view of the enormity of the resources they now expend in support of the military and the police.