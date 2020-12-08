President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it is believed to be in connection with the security challenges facing the country.

While condemning the recent killing of rice farmers in Borno State the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had resolved to meet with the President over security challenges.

He had also decried the daunting security challenges which he said has overwhelmed the military.