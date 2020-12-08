Nigeria’s population figure is now officially 206 million, this according to Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra.

He disclosed this on Tuesday disclosed while briefing reporters in Abuja on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation.

Kwarra said since Nigeria had not been able to hold a census in the last 14 years, it would be difficult to know the exact population of the country.

His words: “In the absence of actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria 206 million”.

Reacting to questions on when the next population census will take place, Kwarra said President Muhammadu Buhari had the sole right to announce the next census.

Advertisement

He however, said he was certain that Buhari would do the needful soon, adding that the commission is working on getting Buhari to make the proclamation.

BIt would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had last two months approved N10 billion for the NPC to enable the commission to continue its Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 540 local government areas across the country.

The president also approved an additional N4. 5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for the completion of preparation for the next census.