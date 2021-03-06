President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president said he wished the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

President Buhari said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

“As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country,” the statement added.