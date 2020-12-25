President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sympathised with a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Saleh.

Saleh, who was the District Head of Madobi, died in the early hours of Friday.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari condoles Kwankwaso over death of his father, says he was a refined traditional ruler’.

Shehu quoted the President as saying that “With the passing of Musa Saleh, we lost one of our oldest and finest traditional rulers in the country whose contributions to peace and unity cannot be forgotten even after his demise.

“The late Saleh was a man of impressive character whose humility and simplicity rank among his greatest virtues.

Advertisement

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my heartfelt sympathies to former Governor Kwankwaso, the Kano State Government and the Kano Emirate Council over the death of the District Head. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannah, amin.”