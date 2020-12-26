Six bandits have been killed by mobs in Sanga and Lere local government areas of Kaduna state.

The bandits were said to have attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables on Thursday.

On receiving the distress call, the military and police set out to the location. But on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

In the same local government, armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who in the course of driving knocked down one of the bandits to death.

Advertisement

Sadly, Mr. Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.

Some bandits from a neighboring state with specialty in stealing livestock have also been killed through mob action in Lere local government.

The bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa village where three of them met their end in the hands of the mob.

The Kaduna state government has on a sad note received report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village of Sanga local government.

He was beheaded by bandits who escaped with his motorcycle.

Advertisement

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai sends condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prays for the repose of their souls.

He has also made a strong appeal to citizens to continue to have recourse to the law and not resort to jungle justice.