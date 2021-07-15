President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Zobe multi billion naira water project in Katsina state to enhance portable water supply.

The completion of this water project is a major breakthrough by the APC administration in it’s drive to provide portable water to the people.

The project was first awarded since 1980 and later re awarded in 1992 but never saw the light of the day until this moment that the APC administration deem it necessary to complete it.

The water plant has the capacity to pump over 75 million cubic liters of treated water to over four million people in the state.

Parts of the ceremony held at the zobe water works include the official handing over of the project to Katsina government by the minister of water resources.

The president also took time to commission a fifty kilometre Road linking Dutsinma Tsaskiya and other communities constructed by the state government.