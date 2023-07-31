Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has officially opened the manufacturing and vegetable processing factory of Tiger Foods Limited, a company that manufactures a variety of spices, seasonings, and dried vegetables.

Governor Soludo who spoke at the event praised the company’s founders, Mr Celestine Ebubeogu and Mr Don Ebubeogu, for their hard work and dedication.

He said the story of how they started needs to be mainstreamed and talked about, citing countries that have been industrialised and the way they have grown.

Governor Soludo assured Tiger Foods that there will be space for the company in the upcoming industrial city that will be built in the state, calling for partnership between the State and the company.

Chief Celestine Ebubeogu, the firm’s Managing Director, stated in his remarks that the company was created in 1996 as a processing company that produces a wide range of spices, seasonings, and dried vegetables for the Nigerian market.

He said that Tiger Foods goods are available in Nigerian supermarkets, grocery stores, and online sellers.

The plant, which is located at KM 4 Onitsha-Owerri Road, Obosi, Anambra State, has a staff strength of 500 persons and produces a total of 72 products.

Among those present were the governor’s wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the governor’s chief of staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, the commissioner for industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, and the chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria South-East, Engr. Ada Chidozie.