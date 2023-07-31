Moscow will monitor a peace summit on Ukraine scheduled for Saudi Arabia, but the goals of such a gathering have yet to be determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Mr Peskov also emphasised that there are now no prerequisites for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia is preparing to host a summit to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan for peace in his country amid the ongoing war, according to a senior official in Kyiv.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said on Sunday that officials from several countries would take part in the Saudi Arabian summit but did not say when or in which city the meeting will be held.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the summit citing “diplomats involved in the discussion”, said the talks would take place on August 5 and 6, in the city of Jeddah, with some 30 countries attending.

The Journal said Ukrainian and Western officials hope the efforts could culminate in a peace summit later this year where global leaders would sign up to shared principles for resolving the war.