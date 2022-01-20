President Buhari commissions urban renewal projects in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently commissioning Urban Renewal Projects executed by the Governor Nasir El-rufai led Administration in Kaduna state.

The president who arrived the state Wednesday night from Gabon began comissioning the projects in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local government Area of the state.

Governor Nasir El-rufai is presently leading President Muhammadu Buhari around the state capital for additional commissioning.

Among the Projects are roads, bridges an infectious disease center among others.

According to the Kaduna state government, the urban renewal initiatives are targeted at satisfying the growing infrastructural and social needs of the state’s growing population, which is anticipated to be more than 10 million people.

