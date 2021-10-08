President Buhari arrives Kaduna for NDA passing out Parade

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kaduna State ahead of tomorrow’s Passing Out Parade of cadets of 68 regular course.

This will take place at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka in Kaduna state.

On arrival, the President was received at the Airforce base by Governor Nasir El Rufai, Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other top government officials.

At least 260 NDA cadets of 68 regular course have completed five years of academic and military training and are set to be commissioned as junior officer of the Armed forces of the Nigeria.