President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Saturday.

The approval of the new board, which will be in place for three years, comes hours after the demise of the former group managing director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru.

Members of the new board are Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Attah (North Central), Magnus Abe (South South), Stephen Dike (South East), and Pius Akinyelure (South West).