President Bazoum calls for ban on Importation of Motorcycles into Nigeria

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum has appealed to the Nigerian Government to impose a total ban on importation of motorcycles into the country as part of measures to address the lingering Insecurity challenges affecting three states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States

Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states have borders with Niger republic

President Bozoum says, the problem of Armed banditry across Niger Republic started from Madawa and Bayan Dutsi

Which escalated to Nigeria through Maradi region

He noted that with adequate border patrol and synergy between the three affected Nigerian States and Niger republic the issue of Armed Banditry, Kidnapping, cattle rustling and other security challenges will be a thing of the past

President Bazoum stated this when he received Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle at the Presidential Palace in Niamey, Niger

The visit by Governor Bello Matawalle was to further strengthen collaboration especially around borders of Zamfara and Niger republic to stem the tide of Insecurity

Governor Bello Matawalle says his administration has taken stringent measures including installation of CCTV Cameras in Gusau, the state Capital to monitor the activities of criminals

Mr. Matawalle also Promise to donate five brand new Hilux Vehicles to the Government of Niger Republic to provide special border patrol at Maradi and other parts of Niger Republic which shares Border with Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.

He adds that regular Security meeting with Nigerien Minister of Defence, the Governor of Maradi and Governors of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States will hasten end to the lingering security challenges facing the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Defence and Internal Affairs of Niger Republic, the Chief of Staff to President Mohamed Bazoum, Service Chiefs and the country’s Inspector General of Police

Governor Bello Matawalle was accompanied by Senator Sahabi Yau Kaura, Representing Zamfara North Senatorial District, Member Representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency Suleiman Mahmoud Gummi, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Lawal Umar Maradun and other principal officers to the Governor.